Nxesi gets his ‘loyal’ DG after turbulence with the former incumbent

Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi has gained leverage in the control of the administrative arm of the department after catapulting his former political appointee Onke Mjo as the new acting director-general (DG).

Mjo takes over from Dr Alec Moemi, whose premature exit from the acting stint just after two months was forced by his new employer, the department of human settlements, after Nxesi and his counterpart Mamoloko Kubayi failed to agree on his extended stay in employment and labour.

After a longstanding face-off with former DG Thobile Lamati, which saw allegations of corruption and maladministration bandied about by allies from both sides of the fence, Nxesi has finally appointed a loyalist to the key post.

