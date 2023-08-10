Opposition parties reach out to citizens to help dethrone ANC

Leaders of a political pact comprising the DA, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, IFP and smaller parties want citizens on board to hatch a plan to dethrone the ANC in 2024 vote.

According to a joint statement released on Thursday, the organisations are reaching out to leaders across a wide range of civil society to seek guidance ahead of a national convention to be held between August 16 and 17.

“The leaders of these political parties have recognised the pivotal role that civil society has played in South Africa in the face of prolific failures of government,” reads a statement.

“It is equally recognised that significant political change in our country has never arisen from political parties alone, but through a broader cross section of society working together to deliver change.”

The DA, which conceived the idea under the moonshot pact, believes the 2024 elections may be the last chance for opposition parties to use democracy to achieve the country’s second transition.

“By the next national and provincial elections in 2029, even if our democracy is still intact -don’t count on it – there will be a lot less to save at the rate that infrastructure and institutions are crumbling, and skills and capital fleeing South Africa,” said DA leader John Steenhuisen.

Steenhuisen also said the moonshot pact is the only tool left to save the country from what he calls a “doomsday” coalition between the EFF and ANC.

