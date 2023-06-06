Parties merge to create stronger platform targeting young people

In a move aimed at empowering and uniting the youth, Mpho Dagada, the leader of the recently formed political party Arise South Africa, and Sandile Shezi, the founder of Vukani Ma-Africa, have announced a momentous merger between their parties.

The merger marks the birth of a new entity that seeks to amplify the influence of young people across the nation and usher in an era of collaboration and progress leading up to the 2024 elections.

Recognising the fragmentation caused by the multitude of political parties, Dagada told Sunday World that they have taken a bold step to streamline the choices available to the electorate.

He said by merging the parties, they aim to consolidate their strengths, resources, and expertise to create a more impactful political force that resonates with the aspirations of the country’s youth.

“We believe that it is important to look beyond the number of political parties and focus on a shared vision, policies, and mission,” said Dagada.

“By joining forces, we can become a stronger, better, and bigger political party attracting more votes.”

According to Dagada, the merger does not entail a rebranding of the parties involved. Arise SA will retain its name, serving as a unified platform for young people to rally under.

He said the decision aims to foster a sense of unity and clarity among the youth, who are invited to join the ranks of Arise SA and contribute to its vision for a better future.

Dagada is set to retain his position as Arise SA president while Shezi, who previously led Vukani Ma-Africa as a regional political party in KwaZulu-Natal, will now serve as the provincial candidate and leader for the province within Arise SA.

“With this merger, we want to ensure that every young person in South Africa knows that they are united under the umbrella of Arise SA.

“We welcome all ambitious young individuals who wish to make a difference to join us and be part of this unified movement.”

As the 2024 elections approach, the merger sets the stage for a more formidable presence in political discourse and promises to bring fresh perspectives, innovative ideas, and progressive policies to the forefront, ensuring the youth are heard and acted upon.

