Path clears for Mashatile ahead of looming cabinet reshuffle

The path to infiltrate the Union Buildings as the second highest-ranking official in the country is clearing for ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile.

Mashatile, who is rumoured to be the next deputy president of the country, was on Monday sworn in as a member of parliament alongside fellow ANC national executive committee members Sihle Zikalala, Maropene Ramokgopa and Parks Tau.

Their swearing in heralds a looming cabinet reshuffle expected in the coming days before the president delivers his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

Speaking to journalists before the swearing in ceremony, Mashatile said he is glad to be back in parliament. However, he would not be drawn to comment on the cabinet reshuffle, stating that it is entirely up to Ramaphosa.

“We would like to come and serve our people in parliament, I was here before, spent 25 years in government, and then left. So, it’s good to be back. I’m sure there is a lot of work to be done,” Mashatile said.

On the possibility of him becoming deputy president, he said: That’s a prerogative of the president to appoint, for now I am an MP.”

David Mabuza announced during his brother’s funeral at the weekend in Mpumalanga that he has tendered his resignation to Ramaphosa to pave the way for Mashatile. He added that Mashatile seems restless, which is why he resigned.

“I am making space for the one who was elected at the conference, because I can see [that] he is also making a few moves. So now I am also in a rush to give them space. I spoke to the president and told him I would step down,” said Mabuza.

However, according to Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya, Ramaphosa has rejected Mabuza’s resignation and asked him to stay a bit longer until the details of his departure are finalised.

“Ramaphosa has requested him to remain in his role until such a time the modalities of his departure and transition have been finalised,” said Magwenya.

To read more political news and views, click here.

