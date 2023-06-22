Political will is the gateway to addressing crime in SA – Popcru

In a scathing critique of law enforcement services, the Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has highlighted the urgent need for political will in the fight against crime in South Africa.

President Zizamele Cebekhulu-Makhaza addressed members of the union, including prison officials, and police officers, during a meeting held at the Kgosi Mampuru prison in Pretoria on Wednesday emphasising the urgency to address issues affecting union members and the country at large.

During his speech, the president expressed disappointment in the lack of urgency displayed by law enforcement authorities in addressing critical issues. He emphasised that tackling crime requires a strong political will and stated, “[officials] must be politically willing to address crime in this country.”

Cebekhulu-Makhaza urged authorities to prioritise the deployment of law enforcement officers on the ground rather than keeping them confined to offices. He criticised the prevalent practice of police recruits being stationed at headquarters in Pretoria instead of actively patrolling the streets, noting that this resulted in a lack of visible police presence in communities.

“Before you talk about more boots on the ground, take those boots out of the office,” he said.

Furthermore, the president accused leaders in high positions within the South African Police Service and correctional services of incompetence.

He claimed that a significant number of these leaders do not possess the necessary skills and knowledge to effectively tackle crime. The union highlighted the disconnection between senior officials and the reality of crime, emphasising that top-ranking officers often detach themselves from the challenges faced on the ground.

While acknowledging the need for adequate funding, Cebekhulu-Makhaza emphasised that money alone would not solve the problem. He called for a budget expansion focused on the recruitment and deployment of skilled and dedicated police officers who are actively involved in crime-fighting efforts.

In May, a significant number of officers, employed by Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi, started their duties following the completion of an intensive three-month training program. These dedicated wardens are actively engaged in the ongoing battle against crime within the province. Their efforts are bolstered by the implementation of cutting-edge e-policing solutions, including the strategic utilisation of drones and helicopters, to effectively combat crime across Gauteng.

Acknowledging his efforts, Cebekhulu-Makhaza commended Lesufi for demonstrating “true political willingness” to combat the scourge of crime.

He lauded Lesufi’s crime-fighting tactics, highlighting his commitment to tackling the real problems rather than focusing solely on minor offenses and emphasised that the crime plaguing the country is not limited to low-level offenses but encompasses more severe crimes.

“We must applaud [Lesufi] for the work that he is doing to fight crime. He showed the real political will to fight crime,” Cebekhulu-Makhaza said.

“That is what we call political will. Not Operation O Kae Molao. The crime in this country is not about dagga but serious crimes.”

