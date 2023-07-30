Zikalala consolidates his power in the ANCVL

There was no need for ANCVL national conference delegates to vote on Saturday night, as Snuki Zikalala was unanimously elected president in Boksburg, Gauteng.

The league’s national task team’s decision to disqualify potential challenger Tony Yengeni, also a former ANC chief whip, boosted Zikalala’s victory without opposition.

The national task team cited Yengeni’s ineligibility to become a delegate as their reason, thwarting the hopes of those who lobbied him to contest.

It was alleged that he failed to obtain the mandate of any league branch, region, or province to participate in the conference as a delegate.

According to Fikile Mbalula, the secretary-general of the ANC, Yengeni was invited to the conference only as a guest.

“Yengeni was not nominated by his branch to represent them at this conference. He was also not elected as a delegate by his region or province,” said Mbalula.

In the absence of a contestant, ANC veteran Mavuso Msimang was also elected as the league’s deputy president.

A formal announcement of the results was due during a media briefing on Sunday.

