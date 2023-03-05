‘Presidential cartel’ distances itself from tender fraud at Eskom

Eskom-linked “presidential cartel” group members are just a random social club, they said, noting that the allegations linking them to massive tender fraud at Eskom are just a smokescreen driven by “rogue intelligence” gathering.

The cartel, according to Daily Maverick, has links to the intelligence and seems to implicate two cabinet ministers to “four criminal cartels operating inside Eskom”.

Other cartels mentioned as collaborators in the collapse of Eskom through rigged procurement contracts did not even exist, according to leaders of the flamboyant Mpumalanga social group.

They also denied any links to unnamed ministers allegedly implicated.

It is all a sham to divert attention from the failure of outgoing CEO Andre De Ruyter to solve the loadshedding crisis, according to sources, who said “Eskom has got a big crisis, and now they are subjecting the problems of the country to the presidential cartel”.

“Imagine that. Just because we once bought a mere R1 700 bottle of champagne. That cannot be”.

The sources said the allegations are fabricated and those behind the campaign missed the fact that the “presidential cartel” as a group was not involved in any business.

“The intelligence is based on old social media pictures of the club’s events picked up on Instagram, Facebook, and other platforms.

“The ‘presidential cartel’ does not do any business at all. Hearing the false accusations that we are the ones who brought Eskom to its knees is mischievous.”

A high-profile insider said anybody keen to becoming a member of the social club is welcome, so long as they share the same penchant for lifestyle.

“Anybody who wants to join can do so. There is no precondition that members must be businesspeople to become members,” said an insider.

The sources said they listened to De Ruyter’s recent interview on TV in which he dropped a bombshell on alleged corruption at Eskom and in the process implicated the ANC and an unnamed minister.

“I listened to De Ruyter’s story very well. He spoke about four cartels and spoke about a car dealer in Witbank.

“So, people sometimes think that we stay in Witbank, but we are based in Secunda. And when he speaks about the cars and the cartels, people start thinking about our champagne.”

Adds an insider: “I don’t think he meant to refer to the presidential cartel as a small group that does not even do any work at Eskom in any way, shape, or form.

“I think he was referring to big cartels who trade in coal and do maintenance work. Those are the guys that have big contracts with Eskom. None of us, among the members of the cartel, is part of those contracts.”

The sources said the media allegations even refer to non-existent cartels like “Mesh Kings” and “Legendaries Cartel”.

“There is nothing like that. Then they speak about Shikisha. Shikisha is there, it is a business forum. They are involved in the coal business on a small scale.”

Another source said Mesh Kings was once a social club in Witbank, Emalahleni but it dissolved when its late leader Caswell Maseko died a few years ago, after his wife allegedly stabbed him.

Local media reported that then, in September 2019, when police arrived at his estate home, they were met with a trail of blood from the kitchen to one of the bedrooms.

The case was reportedly withdrawn because a key state witness had died.

“Mesh Kings is non-existent as we speak right now,” said the ‘presidential cartel’ source.

For more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author