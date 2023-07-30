Public Protector probes Gauteng DA leader for abuse of resources

The Public Protector (PP)has launched an investigation against DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga over allegations of abuse of state resources.This comes after Msimanga’s former comrade – Xiluva leader Bongani Baloyi lodged a complaint with the PP’s office, saying that Msimanga and the mayor of Midvaal Peter Teixeira, speaker Allan McLoughlin and the municipal manager Anton Groenewald have abused municipal resources when they gave him a platform to address Midvaal residents and stakeholders during the state of the municipality address last month.

