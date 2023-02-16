Ramaphosa still dealing with Mabuza’s intention to resign

President Cyril Ramaphosa is still considering David Mabuza’s resignation more than a month after the deputy president said he has stepped down.

Ramaphosa extended his gratitude to Mabuza and acknowledged his outstanding work without letting the cat out of the bag. It remains unclear when Mabuza’s resignation will officially take effect.

“I wish to extend my appreciation to Deputy President David Mabuza for his unwavering support over the last five years,” Ramaphosa to the joint sitting of the National Assembly during his reply to the State of the Nation address debate on Thursday.

“He has ably led the South African National AIDS Council and extensive engagements with military veterans and traditional leaders. He has supported peace-building efforts in South Sudan and led processes around land reform, among other things.

“[Mabuza] has indicated his wish to step down from his position, a request that we are attending to. I also wish to extend my thanks to all the ministers and deputy ministers, premiers, directors-general, advisers, and Presidency staff for their hard work and support.”

Mabuza announced during his brother’s funeral earlier in February that he has tendered his resignation to Ramaphosa to pave the way for ANC deputy president Paul Mashatile, adding that Mashatile seems restless, which is why he has chosen to resign.

“I am making space for the one who was elected at the conference, because I can see [that] he is also making a few moves. So, now I am also in a rush to give them space. I spoke to the president and told him I would step down,” said Mabuza at the time.

However, according to the Presidency spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, the president has rejected Mabuza’s resignation and has asked him to stay a bit longer until the details of his departure are finalised.

“Ramaphosa has requested him to remain in his role until such time that the modalities of his departure and transition have been finalised,” said Magwenya at the time.

