Ramaphosa takes a dig at ‘rebel’ Zuma and his MK

ANC President Cyril Ramaphosa has come out strongly to denounce his predecessor, former president Jacob Zuma, for endorsing and campaigning for the Umkhonto Wesizwe (MK) party.

Ramaphosa made the remarks at the ANC 112th anniversary rally at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga yesterday.

After blue-ticking Zuma for almost a month since he came out with his backing of the MK, a buoyant Ramaphosa labelled MK as “a rebel movement”.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

