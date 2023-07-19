Russia’s Vladimir Putin not coming to SA for BRICS Summit

Russian President Vladimir Putin will not attend the BRICS summit in August, the Presidency said on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will instead represent the Russian Federation in Vladimir Putin’s absence by “mutual agreement.”

The leaders of Brazil, India, China, and South Africa will, however, be present at the much-publicized summit.

The gathering will be the first BRICS Summit hosted in person since the dawn of Covid-19 pandemic which was accompanied by global travel restrictions.

The International Criminal Court issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest early in 2023 in connection with his alleged crimes against humanity in the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

In a statement, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed South Africa’s readiness to host the 15th BRICS Summit.

Over the past few months and weeks, Ramaphosa has held consultations on the summit, including on Tuesday at the BRICS Political Party Dialogue.

The ANC said on Wednesday it is relieved that the matter has finally been put to rest, so that developing countries can focus on important issues such as unemployment and poverty.

ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri said: “I would like to think that the consultation process undertaken by Ramaphosa with Vladimir Putin must have come to some conclusion about the need to let the summit focus on important issues.”

