Sbu Mpisane’s party to prioritise eradication of tender system

The sudden announcement that Sbu Mpisane, the ex-husband of businesswoman Shauwn Mkhize, is entering politics has added a spanner in the works, making KwaZulu-Natal one of the provinces to watch ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Since parting ways with his long-time wife and owner of Premier Soccer League football outfit Royal Am, Mpisane has managed to keep a low profile away from public scrutiny until he was announced as chairperson of the new political formation called Gap Fixers of SA.

Although he confirmed in some media platforms that he had indeed joined politics, on Friday he was not immediately available to confirm the news.

However, an election poster bearing Mpisane’s face has been circulating on various social media platforms.

Do away with tenders

On its website the political party, set to contest both the provincial and national polls, says one of its key priorities if given political power would be to do away with tenders.

“We will eradicate the tendering system and encourage direct absorption of people into the labour market,” it states on the website.

“Gap Fixers is not just an organisation, it’s a family, a community of passionate individuals committed to bridging the divide that exists in our society.”

It also explained that among its founding principles is to create a more equitable, compassionate and connected South Africa.

“We believe that together we can identify the gaps and work actively to fill them, making a tangible difference in the lives of our citizens.”

The introduction of Gap Fixers into the political fold and the announcement of Mpisane as one its faces make KwaZulu-Natal a highly contested province ahead of the elections.

The developments happen hot on the heels of the launch of uMkhonto WeSizwe party led by former president Jacob Zuma.

Business empire

Mpisane is a former eThekwini metro police dog unit officer who turned a millionaire.

After spending 13 years at the only metro in KwaZulu-Natal, he joined his then wife Mkhize to run a profitable enterprise registered under the Zikhulise cleaning, maintenance and transport business.

The company has amassed wealth through scoring millions of rands worth of tenders in various municipalities and government department.

Mkhize and Mpisane were known as Durban’s high-flying couple, hosting lavish parties until their nasty divorce in 2009.

So serious was the separation that Mpisane enlisted the services of former national director of public prosecutions, advocate Mxolisi Nxasana, purportedly requesting a R200 000 maintenance fee from his ex-wife.

Early in 2023, Mpisane claimed that hitmen had been sent to kill him after three people gained entry into his Lalucia home in Durban.

