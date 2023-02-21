Six new clinics will bring services closer to people, says Lesufi

Six new clinics are planned for Gauteng, premier Panyaza Lesufi revealed in his State of the Province Address at the Johannesburg City Hall on Monday evening, saying the completion of these healthcare facilities will bring much-needed services closer to the people.

The clinics will serve the residents of Hammanskraal in Tshwane, Daveyton in Ekurhuleni, Soshanguve in Tshwane and Sebokeng in the Vaal.

“We will establish a procurement plan analysis unit to combat unspent infrastructure budget and avoid rushing projects that are not ready for implementation,” Lesufi said.

“In few weeks, we will appoint six developers who will commence the construction of a 800-megawatts solar farm in Merafong. This will be followed by the installation of roof-top solar panels in government buildings, especially hospitals, clinics and schools.”

He further announced that his administration has received a R1.5-billion boost from National Treasury to demolish mobile and asbestos schools, saying 18 new schools will be constructed across the province, South Africa’s economic hub.

Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane gave the premier a vote of confidence ahead of his address on Monday, saying he believes the premier will improve the province’s state of education because “he [Lesufi] is passionate about education”.

