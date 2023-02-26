‘Slogans won’t win ANC votes’-Motlanthe

Former ANC deputy president Kgalema Motlanthe has warned the ANC to get its act together and be more in touch with communities it serves if it hopes to win the national general elections outright without getting into a coalition with another party.

Similarly, he also warned the prophets of doom who have already written off the ANC that it is not inevitable for the ANC to lose elections in 2024, even if they accept there are weaknesses in the organisation.

Motlanthe also warned the KwaZulu-Natal ANC to keep a jaundiced eye on the IFP, which has grown in leaps and bounds in the party’s strongholds and constituencies.

Motlanthe was speaking to Sunday World after several surveys revealed that the party’s electoral support will fall below 50% in 2024.

“It is not inevitable, as the pundits erroneously predict, that the ANC will be removed from power in 2024 and fall below the threshold majority percentage required to govern the country all by itself.

“Those who think it is inevitable the ANC will lose power during the next national general elections in 2024, may be

