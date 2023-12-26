‘Smaller parties should unite to remove ANC from power’

As South Africa heads to the 2024 general elections, new political parties have appealed to voters to ditch the ANC, saying older political formations have run their course.

Bongani Majola, the leader of the All-Nations Movement (ANM), is criss-crossing the country bidding to unite new and smaller parties ahead of the vote.

Majola, a prominent businessman based in KwaZulu-Natal, launched the ANM in the province in November.

Majola – whose party has made inroads especially in KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape, Gauteng, Free State and Mpumalanga – told Sunday World that the enemy of the people is the governing ANC.

“If we all claim we want to see a better South Africa free of corruption, we should unite as smaller parties to remove the ANC from power,” Majola charged.

He said the 2024 elections will be about voting for job-creation and service delivery. “Endemic crime and corruption stand in the way between people and their freedom.”

Promise to cut MPs salaries, perks

According to Majola, politics should be regarded as a calling, saying if his party garners sufficient seats in provincial legislatures and National Assembly, it would push for a cut in MPs salaries and perks.

“Politicians should not be treated special because it creates a divide between them and the community. They are supposed to serve,” said Majola.

Majola also welcomed the emergence of uMkhonto weSizwe party whose face is former president Jacob Zuma.

“The goal is to weaken the ANC. The uMkhonto weSizwe party will achieve that goal.”

It is widely believed that the formation of uMkhonto weSizwe party would not only dent the ANC’s electoral support, but in KwaZulu-Natal in particular it will also weaken the EFF and the IFP.

However Thami Ntuli, the IFP chairperson in KwaZulu-Natal, warned that voters should not be swayed by the ANC splinter grouping, saying it is a decoy.

He explained that it was under Zuma’s presidency when there was a plundering of resources that almost brought the country to its knees.

“The IFP in KZN is not swayed by political opportunism that clearly seeks to serve individual interests only,” said Ntuli.

