Sopa: Chiloane confident Gauteng premier will prioritise education

Gauteng MEC for education Matome Chiloane expressed confidence in the provincial government ahead of premier Panyaza Lesufi’s State of the Province Address at the Johannesburg City Hall on Monday evening.

In his address, Lesufi, who was sworn in as Gauteng premier in October 2022, is expected to reflect on the progress made by his predecessor and outline new commitments for the year ahead.

While many MEC have expressed high expectations in their respective portfolios, Chiloane told Sunday World that the provincial department of education continues to perform well.

He said, however, that infrastructure remains the department’s biggest problem. This has had a bad impact on many aspects including the enrolment of new learners. He added that he looks forward to hear from the premier how many schools the government plans to build in the next financial year.

Chiloane gave the premier a vote of confidence in improving the province’s state of education, because “he [Lesufi] is passionate about education”.

“There has been great improvement since we took over government but the greatest interest we have is infrastructure, we would want to know what he would have to say about the number of schools the government would be building, that is the number-one priority. But overall, our strategic programmes will continue,” Chiloane said.

