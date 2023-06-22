Stone Ridge apologizes to EFF for removing anniversary posters

In a recent incident that sparked allegations of racism, Derick Jones, the estate manager of Stone Ridge, has issued a formal apology to the EFF in Tshwane for removing the party’s 10th-anniversary posters from streetlights within the estate.

Jones admitted his mistake, explaining that he had removed the posters due to his responsibility for maintaining the streetlights and being unaware of the council’s laws prohibiting the removal of posters from public property. He expressed sincere regret for any harm caused to the image of the EFF and emphasised that it was never his intention to undermine or silence the party’s message.

“I have put the EFF posters back on the street light poles even before I had received a letter from the EFF to do so,” Jones stated in his apology letter. “I am not a racist in any way, as I have never in my entire life been accused of being one. Once again, my sincere apologies for removing these posters, and this will never happen again.”

The EFF initially responded to the incident by accusing Jones of racism, citing previous allegations of discrimination against him. Obakeng Ramabodu, the party’s spokesperson, condemned Jones’ actions as an attempt to silence the voices of those who support the EFF and described it as a manifestation of the deep-seated racism prevalent in the country.

Nevertheless, after receiving Jones’ apology, the EFF accepted it as a significant step towards eradicating racism and fostering a more inclusive community.

“Important step towards removing racism from our community! Stone Ridge estate manager, Derick Jones, met with the Regional Chairperson of Tshwane, fighter Obakeng Ramabodu, to address recent incidents of racist behavior. Jones has written an apology letter to the leadership,” the EFF said on Thursday.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.