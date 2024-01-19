‘Suspended’ ANC bigwig asks for space to mourn

“Suspended” Mpumalanga MEC for local government, Mandla Msibi, hasn’t received any letter of his alleged demise, as he is still recovering at home after burying his brother on Sunday.

Suspended for sabotaging party celebrations

The suspension of the ANC provincial treasurer went viral on Thursday. This was after he was accused of allegedly trying to sabotage the party’s birthday celebrations at Mbombela Stadium on Saturday.

“Mandla wasn’t even in Mpumalanga last week, as he was in Hammanskraal, Gauteng, preparing for the burial of his brother,” a source close to Msibi said.

The MEC is the younger brother of the late taxi boss Zanemvula Msibi, who was affectionately known as Mswati.

He passed away last Wednesday and was buried on Sunday. Ironically, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula attended Mswati’s funeral and gave the closing remarks. Police minister Bheki Cele was also a speaker at the funeral.

Inhumane behaviour “This is inhumane behaviour by the ANC. He is still mourning his brother.

His other brother, Makhosi, is fighting for his life in hospital. But the party chose to suspend him over innuendos,” another source said.

The source added that there was no way Msibi could have been involved in the alleged sabotage of the ANC jamboree.

This was because he was in a mourning period and out of Mpumalanga. Real reasons were party politics The source claims that Msibi’s real crime was fighting the ANC in the province.

This was when the party tried to force the premier, Refilwe Mtsweni-Tsipane, to step down.

“Msibi fought with the provincial leadership against forcing the premier to step down. And now they use this opportunity, while he is mourning, to suspend him for frivolous reasons,” the source added.

Still in the dark about suspension Msibi hasn’t received suspension letter

When Sunday World called him on Thursday evening. He said he knew nothing about his suspension.

“I haven’t received any letter of suspension, and therefore I don’t know what you are talking about. I am still mourning the passing of my brother, and please give me space,” he said.

The ANC provincial working committee in Mpumalanga has resolved to suspend Msibi. The reasons were that the party allegedly accused him of trying to sabotage the party’s January 8 birthday rally last Saturday. This is according to the information that went viral on social media.

