Tight security measures in place ahead of president’s address

The national joint operational and intelligence structure (Natjoints) has put measures in place to ensure that the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday takes place in a safe and secure environment.

The Natjoints, which comprises various government departments including the SA Police Service, SA National Defence Force and State Security Agency, said on Tuesday that integrated and joint law-enforcement operations are under way, noting that law-enforcement officers are on high alert to ensure that the Sona takes place without incidents of crime.

The Sona, where President Cyril Ramaphosa will highlight the successes of his administration since February 2022, will take place at the City Hall in Cape Town.

“To this end, the Natjoints is calling for the cooperation of the public including those who will be in attendance, as well as spectators. Any action aimed at disrupting the Sona or intentionally contravening the law will be dealt with accordingly within the ambit of the law” Natjoints said in a statement.

Athlenda Mathe, spokesperson for the police, said: “In relation to aviation security, a notice to all airmen has been issued by the Civil Aviation Authority which restricts the airspace within 1.5 nautical miles from the Cape Town City Hall on February 9 between 1pm up until midnight. Only the South African Air Force will have flexible use of the airspace during this period.”

Drones will also not be allowed to fly over the vicinity of the city hall during this period.

“The airspace restrictions will also be in place during the parliamentary debate and presidential reply on February 14-16, as well as during the Budget Speech on February 22.”

Cape Town residents and business people operating in the vicinity of the City Hall have also been advised of road closures ahead of the Sona.

“It is important to emphasise that the people who are not accredited or authorised to be in attendance should avoid the area around the Cape Town City Hall on Thursday,” Mathe said.

