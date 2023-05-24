Uproar over ‘posh’ eThekwini meeting venue for city officials

A move by eThekwini metro to host some of its meetings at an exclusive establishment known as Pencil Club, nestled in the posh suburb of uMhlanga, has raised eyebrows.

The ActionSA in KwaZulu-Natal is the latest political party to pour water on the proposal by the only metro in the province.

“The report was tabled before this week’s Economic Development and Planning committee and ActionSA voted against it. While ActionSA has no objections against the club, there is no denying that there are numerous places in and around Durban that could accommodate meetings without having to dig deep into ratepayers’ pockets,” ActionSA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said on Wednesday.

According to the website of the members-only establishment, it prides itself on having exclusive access to dedicated spaces such as cigar lounge, fitness areas, three unique bars, two restaurants, intimate meeting spaces and fitness areas among others. The venue boasts breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean and also overlooks various state-of-the-art commercial and residential properties.

Recently, eThekwini leadership came under fire for failure to use more than R122-million disaster funds allocated to it by the national government. This prompted the National Treasury to request the funds back. The council, governed through a coalition led by the ANC and joined by the EFF and NFP, also received adverse findings from Auditor-General Tsakani Maluleke, who said the city had incurred an irregular expenditure of R1.5-billion. The metro also fell short of its key service delivery targets, only meeting 46% of its objectives in supplying water, sanitation and electricity.

Sunday World understands that the proposal was put forward by city manager Musa Mbhele, and it was backed by chief financial officer Sandile Mnguni and the deputy city manager, among the city’s top officials. During the council meeting convened this week, the ANC councillors voted for the proposal to be adopted. In supporting the proposed move, the ruling party councillors said because of its strategic location, The Pencil Club will make it more convenient to attract international investors who are used to a life of opulence.

A showdown is expected next week, where a full council meeting will be held to deliberate on the proposal before it can be set down to a vote.

