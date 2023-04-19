Voters will be spoiled for choice when casting ballots in 2024

As South Africa gears up for the 2024 general glection, we are witnessing the birth of a plethora of small independent parties seeking to contest and win over the ruling ANC.

The recent launch of Mpho Dagada’s Arise SA and Songezo Zibi’s Rise Mzansi political parties, as well as the formation of other parties by former leaders such as Mmusi Maimane, Abel Tau, and Bongani Baloyi, is indicative of the need for change in South African politics.

At a media briefing on Wednesday, Dagada spoke passionately about his party’s vision to unlock the untapped potential within South Africans and ensure progress through positive transformation.

Dagada’s Arise SA has particularly captured many people’s attention due to its vision to bring about far-reaching changes aimed at reconstructing South Africa through the youth, which he reckons are the future leaders.

The party seeks to restore institutions, moral values, infrastructure, and its people in response to inadequate leadership, rampant crime, unemployment, and endemic corruption.

Dagada believes that his party is different from others in that it carries technical solutions and is driven by its mandate to implement change.

The party focuses on creating practical solutions such as harnessing blockchain technology and artificial intelligence, as well as tackling pervasive corruption and crime.

He said Arise SA aims to eradicate issues such as inadequate leadership, youth unemployment, and the electricity crisis which has plagued the country.

While the birth of these new parties is refreshing, it remains to be seen whether they are genuine in their desire to implement change or if they are merely selling dreams to the disillusioned masses.

However, their emergence signals a new era of politicians who are exhausted by traditional politics and want to bring change.

“As a commissioner of the 4th Industrial Revolution, appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa himself, I joined the commission with the hope of changing the country,” said Dagada.

“I quickly realised that the government was not ready to implement our [the youth] ideas and take action.”

It is noteworthy that Dagada refused to join other parties like Xiluva founded by Baloyi, indicating that Arise SA is different, as it carries technical solutions and is driven by its mandate to implement change.

He said the party is also unique in its focus on youth leadership.

“We did look through all the political parties that exist in South Africa. By the time we started the party, Bongani Baloyi had not yet started his.

“Looking at the landscape … what we realised is that most of these political parties saw the youth as an auxiliary.

“None of them have youth leadership at the forefront. Many of them that have youth leadership were talking about 45- to 49-year-olds. So, we did look,” he said.

The emergence of Arise SA and the other parties is a welcome development in South Africa’s political landscape. It represents the voices of frustrated youth who are demanding real solutions to pressing problems.

On Tuesday, former politician and DA councillor in eThekwini metro Mbali Ntuli encouraged the emergence of newer, smaller parties that want to participate in national politics.

South Africans need to choose between the existing state of affairs and giving an opportunity to people with the right ideas to change the country, she said.

“I personally have no problem with parties coming up and saying what it is that they stand for. I encourage it and wish that we see more of it,” said Ntuli.

“Because the more we see of it, the more we get people to be excited that political competition is a normal part of our society.”

Dagada’s vision to rebuild South Africa by restoring its institutions, moral values, and infrastructure is one that resonates with many South Africans who are not in public office splurging the state coffers.

South Africa is at a critical turning point, and the 2024 national elections will determine the direction of the country for years to come.

It is essential that voters evaluate the promises made by these new parties carefully, and vote for the party that offers practical solutions.

It is now up to the voters to decide whether to stick with the status quo or embrace the change that these new parties promise.

To read more political news and views, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa.

Author