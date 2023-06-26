War of words as ANCYL gears up to elect a new Malema

A war of words has erupted between leading candidates for the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) top job as the young lions prepare for their first national congress since 2015.

The conference is scheduled for next weekend.

In the red corner, is ANC MP Collen Malatji, while in the blue corner is ANCYL Chris Hani regional chairperson, Aphiwe Mkhangelwa.

Both claim to “have the numbers on our side” ahead of the gathering billed for the Nasrec Centre, in Joburg South.

Malatji claims to be far ahead in popular stakes, and truly believes only a miracle will save his opponent from annihilation.

But Mkhangelwa is also making some big claims, suggesting that he should not be taken lightly as his support spans no less than five provinces.

But both contestants’ confidence, say lobbyists in both camps, may be spoilt by “the wild card”, the governing party’s deputy chairperson for economic transformation committee, Zuko Godlimpi.

Some ANC branches have called for Godlimpi to enter the ring and fight for the ANCYL presidency. However, he has been coy about this, without a clear acceptance or rejection.

But Malatji and Mkhangelwa insist the contest is a “two-horse” race. They do not foresee Godlimpi, who is apparently being groomed for bigger things by ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula, throwing a spanner in the works.

Malatji, who is the coordinator of the ANCYL national task team, said he would reignite the “economic freedom” offensive initially launched by Julius Malema, the EFF president, before his expulsion from the party.

“The campaign is on track. I am still running for president. We are doing very well and ours is a dominant campaign.

“Aphiwe is a good comrade of mine, but he entered the race very late, which has put him on the back foot, but also he is a regional player who was only recently introduced to the national space, where some of us have been operating,” said a buoyant Malatji.

“He has got seven days to turn around the tide and I wish him luck on that one.”

Mkhangelwa said his campaign was being frustrated – and that structures that support him, such as his home province of Eastern Cape, were treated with disdain. However, he is not panicking and is confident he has garnered enough support to annihilate Malatji.

“We have Mpumalanga, Free State, North-West, Western Cape and Eastern Cape, so we are in charge, hence they want to use the audit process to influence the outcome of congress,” said Mkhangelwa.

Malatji claimed to have the support of Limpopo, Gauteng – and “80% of the Eastern Cape”, as well as Mpumalanga, North-West and parts of KwaZulu-Natal.

