Xitsonga musician Benny Mayengani launches new political party

Renowned Xitsonga musician Benny Mayengani has announced the formation of his new political party, called the Action Alliance Development Party (AADP).

Mayengani, who has previously held a position within the Johannesburg Chamber as the PR Councilor of the City of Johannesburg, is set to embark on a new chapter in his political career.

Initially affiliated with the EFF when he assumed his role in 2016, Mayengani made the decision to resign from his position as the PR Councilor of EFF in October 2019. Subsequently, in February 2020, he officially joined the African National Congress (ANC), aligning himself with the country’s ruling party.

Despite his foray into politics, Mayengani’s musical journey remains an integral part of his life. Hlayisani Nkhwaxu, the national spokesperson for AADP, reassured the public in a statement on Monday that Mayengani’s political ambitions would not hinder his music career. Mayengani intends to continue releasing albums and performing at various events, gigs, and festivals as he has always done.

“South Africa is a democratic country and president Mayengani felt it necessary to form his party since he was previously associated with other political parties as a member and a councillor, and he wants to service people of South Africa. The formation of his party will never affect his music career, he will continue with his music career, releasing his albums as usual and pledged not to mention his party or neither wearing (sic) his party regalia during his performances when booked for events, gigs and festivals,” said Nkhwaxu.

Nkhwashu also confirmed that the newly formed party would be contesting the upcoming national elections scheduled for 2024. He said Mayengani will unveil the party’s comprehensive policies as well as its executive members in August.

“President Benny Mayengani will be announcing all his plans to service South Africa, AADP policies and a programme of action and also to announce his party’s NEC members and leaders of the provinces during the party’s official launch on Saturday, August 5, 2023,” Nkhwaxu added.

