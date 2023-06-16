Youth empowerment is on track – Mashatile

Deputy President Paul Mashatile lauded government’s strategies to tackle youth unemployment, one of the highest in the world, saying all interventions were bearing fruit.

As an example, Mashatile said the Presidential Employment Stimulus had created 650 000 jobs since it began, adding to “many years of success” in the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

His analysis indicated that the stimulus targeted young South Africans overwhelmingly, with 83% of beneficiaries under 35.

According to the deputy president, the programme has changed the lives of more than 1.2 million people since its inception in 2020. And there were other government interventions to get young people away from idleness and poverty.

“More than 3.9 million young people have enrolled in the National Pathway Management Network, also known as SAYouth.mobi. This network provides a platform for young people to access learning and earning opportunities that are both all-inclusive and free of charge for data usage,” said Mashatile.

The platform has secured earning opportunities for more than 350 000 young people, 68% of whom are women, he said.

“About 14 000 technical and vocational learners have secured workplace experience opportunities through the support of the Sector Education and Training Authorities in the Department of Higher Education and Training.”

According to Mashatile, the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) wasn’t doing so badly despite being criticised for being a feeding trough for ANCYL cadres. He said the agency provided financial support to fledgling businesses owned by young people but also non-financial help.

He said that while only 5 000 young people had financial benefits from the NYDA, more than 35 000 had non-financial support.

Said Mashatile: “We are moving forward with this youth stimulation initiative because we are well aware that no nation can prosper if its youth are not engaged in community service activities that promote social cohesion.

“In this regard, we have successfully revitalised the National Youth Service programme, and now run one of the world’s largest National Youth Service programmes with 47 000 participants working across sectors such as Early Childhood Development, Sport, Arts and Culture, Nutrition and Digital Mapping.”

Youth Employment Service (Yes), he continued, had also assisted in placing 100 000 young people in local businesses. The Yes participants were provided with stipends to support their families, pumping R6-billion into the economy.

“We believe that when we give the youth a hand-up, you enable them to see something inside themselves that they did not previously see. The goal is to make sure that young people see a chance that didn’t exist before, and know that they can do more than they thought they could before.”

