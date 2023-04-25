Zuma among ANC leaders to be hauled over the coals

All ANC leaders who are implicated in the state capture report and who failed to appear before the integrity commission will be subjected to disciplinary action.

This is a resolution of the ruling party following its national executive committee (NEC) meeting in Boksburg, east of Johannesburg at the weekend.

According to Fikile Mbalula, the party’s administration boss who briefed the media on Tuesday on the NEC outcomes, only five high-ranking ANC leaders implicated in (Chief Justice Raymond) Zondo report had explained themselves before the integrity commission.

The rest, said Mbalula, “just sat there and did nothing”.

The only five ANC leaders who got a grilling from the integrity commission were its national chairperson Gwede Mantashe; Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Zizi Kodwa; Tina Joemat-Pettersson, Deputy Minister of Defence Thabang Makwetla; as well as MP Mosebenzi Zwane.

Mbalula reveled that the NEC has cleared Joemat-Pettersson of all wrongdoing despite the commission finding that her implication in the Zondo report had brought the ANC into disrepute.

The ANC national leaders bound for the harder process of being subjected to the national disciplinary committee include former president Jacob Zuma, first deputy secretary-general Momvula Mokonyane, as well as Faith Muthambi.

Zuma was found to have created a fertile ground for his friends, the Gupta family, to ransack state coffers, while Mokonyane was in the red for Bosasa-related shenanigans.

Muthambi was fingered for giving the Guptas leeway to do as they pleased at the SABC when she was communications minister.

“All of those comrades who have not presented themselves to the integrity commission, their cases will be referred to the national disciplinary committee, to explain themselves why they did not do so and why are they not guilty of anything based on the Zondo report,” said Mbalula.

Among other sanctions that the national disciplinary committee may impose on an ANC member include suspension of membership with possible expulsion from the party as the most punitive punishment.

Mbalula vowed that the days of “undermining” the integrity commission are long gone, as such will not happen under his stewardship of the ANC’s most powerful office.

It was for this reason that he had scheduled for the commission to meet ANC national officials before meeting the leaderships in all provinces to lay down the law.

“Nobody under my leadership is going to undermine that integrity commission, never. I am prepared to walk naked [to defend the integrity commission]. The integrity commission is going to do its job as it is expected.

“They have given this report [of ANC leaders] implicated in Zondo report and that report was adopted by the NEC.

“Jeff Radebe’s report does mention names of ANC leaders implicated in state capture, those are the names we will write to the national disciplinary committee that they must appear.”

