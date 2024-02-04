‘Zuma shot himself in the foot with MK Party move’

Former ANC president Jacob Zuma, pictured, has himself to blame for the suspension of his membership and possible expulsion from the party

This is according to ANC NEC member Andile Lungisa, who believes the Nkandla pensioner should have exhausted internal ANC platforms to raise his grievances instead of campaigning for the MK Party to dislodge the governing party from power in the forthcoming elections.

Lungisa, an erstwhile political associate of Zuma, was speaking during his appearance on Sunday World Engage in a wide-ranging interview.

