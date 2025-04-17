Polokwane municipality welcomes Easter holidaymakers

As Limpopo stands at the brink of one of the busiest weekends of the year, the province’s Polokwane Municipality, through its mayor, John Mpe, has announced that it’s not only prepared, but also resolute in its commitment to provide safety, order, and hospitality to all who grace the city this Easter.

Mpe said they wholeheartedly welcome all visitors and pilgrims to the heart of Limpopo.

“We are aware of the historic uniqueness of this year’s Easter weekend. Both the Zion Christian Church (ZCC) and the St Engenas Zion Christian Church – two of the largest congregations on the continent – will converge here in Moria.

“After years of absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic, ZCC’s return marks a spiritual renewal. And we extend our warmest greetings to both churches and their millions of congregants. We wish them peaceful and blessed pilgrimages,” says Mpe.

Joint Tourism Safety Roadside Awareness Programme

Speaking during the official launch of a joint Tourism Safety Roadside Awareness Programme in partnership with the Department of Transport and Community Safety and LEDET and Limpopo Tourism Agency in support of their tourism sector, Mpe said they are confidently ready to receive these massive numbers.

“This is our proactive commitment to ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all travellers entering Polokwane via the N1. As vehicles make their way into our city, traffic personnel are responsibly stopping selected vehicles. They are allowing our tourism officials to welcome travellers and distribute informative tourism material.

“The objective is simple yet powerful. It is to promote tourism and highlight the experiences that Polokwane offers. And it also empowers our visitors with information that enhances their stay while stimulating our local economy,” he added.

Mpe said they feel honoured to be joined by Bushbuckridge Municipality, who are sharing their experience and guidance.

Strategic positioning of region

“As this is the first time we are hosting such an initiative. This campaign is not only a show of hospitality. It is also a strategic move to position Polokwane as a tourism-friendly destination of choice. Polokwane Municipality, in partnership with provincial and national law enforcement bodies, has put in place a comprehensive traffic operational plan during this Easter weekend.

“This includes the strategic deployment of traffic officials along major routes. These include routes such as the N1, R71 and R81 and the establishment of roadblocks and checkpoints. Also the mobilisation of emergency response services to ensure swift action where needed.

“Our traffic infrastructure is being supported with additional signage, barrier placements and real-time traffic monitoring. These measures are not merely symbolic. They are practical steps aimed at ensuring the safety of both residents and visitors throughout the Easter period.”

