Polokwane public prosecutor jailed for bribery

A former Seshego District Court Public Prosecutor, Guesta Rhulani Maboela was on Friday sentenced to five years for corruption by the Seshego magistrate’s court in Polokwane.

The 49-year-old, in her professional capacity, demanded a R1500 bribe from someone who was driving under the influence of liquor in order to withdraw the charges against him.

But the complainant reported the matter to the Hawks, resulting in the arrest of Maboela at her workplace immediately after receiving the gratification.

“As the investigation progressed, it was discovered that the case of driving under the influence of liquor against the complainant was indeed withdrawn. Maboela was convicted by the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Polokwane on 8 November 2022. Since then, she was on her extended bail until she was sentenced,” said police spokesperson Matimba Maluleke.

