Poo protesters disrupt council meeting meant to elect deputy mayor

The jostling and skirmishes in the ANC-run KwaDukuza local municipality over who should ascend to the position of deputy mayor has led to poo-throwing, forcing the adjournment of council meeting.

KwaDukuza, on the KZN north coast, is under the iLembe district municipality. The much-anticipated council sitting on Wednesday afternoon quickly descended into chaos as protestors stormed the council chambers.

The deputy mayor position became vacant following the tragic passing of Thulani “Mbazo” Ntuli in March. Ntuli, 48, collapsed and died outside the municipal offices while on duty.

Apparently, Sicelinjabulo Cele was given the nod by ANC top brass to succeed Ntuli. However, another faction wants somebody else to get the position.

Armed with plastic bags containing human faeces, ANC members who had been camping outside municipal buildings from the wee hours of the morning prevented the council from conducting its business and threw poo on the floor.

KwaDukuza municipal manager Nhlanhla Mdakane refused to shed light on what transpired. “Look the issues are not clear at moment and it would be premature to comment,” he said.

Sunday World understands the internal revolt was sparked by dissatisfaction over the candidate. The candidate chosen to replace Ntuli was chosen by Luthuli House, the ANC’s headquarters in Johannesburg.

Lives of councillors endangered

The DA came out gun blazing that the protest endangered councilors’ lives.

“While the lives of councilors were compromised and blatant threats to ‘spill blood’ were thrown around by these thugs, law enforcement continued to negotiate with the unruly protestors,” charged KwaDukuza caucus whip Privi Makhan.

ANC General Gizenga Mpanza region secretary Siphesihle Zulu on Thursday told Sunday World that those who disrupted the meeting will be hunted down and face consequences for their actions.

“The ANC will not tolerate any members who act as hooligans. We will ensure that those involved account for what they have done,” said Zulu.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content