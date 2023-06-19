Popcru stands behind Moti Group of Companies

Police and Prisons Civil Rights Union (Popcru) has highlighted support for Moti Group of Companies amidst ongoing legal battles against amaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism.

AmaBhungane had launched a series of reports on #MotiLeaks, where they exposed alleged corrupt dealings with the Zimbabwean government. Moti Group argue that the documents that are being used to support the stories may be baseless.

A fortnight back, the Johannesburg High Court condemned the AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism from further reporting on Moti Group of Companies.

In a letter to Moti Group of Companies and CEO Dondo Mogajane, Popcru stated that the media showed off a trend that undermined the rights and dignity of black businesses.

They said this was largely affecting the already dropping B-BBEE Commission as per the 2022 report.

They said the report showed that black-owned businesses in the economy had dropped from 31% in 2020 to 29.5% in 2021. Share of black management control declined from 57% in 2020 to 29.5% in 2021.

“This situation cannot continue, and action must be taken. We cannot allow the hard-won economic gains made since 1994 to be further lost by allowing a culture of fear and mistrust of black businesspeople to reside in our society.

“Black businesspeople cannot automatically be assumed to be guilty of wrongdoing for actions and behaviours that are otherwise normal in the course of business. They must be allowed to enjoy the same legal rights as other citizens to protect their privacy, property, and reputations.

“This is why we support the example you are setting in standing up to unethical media conduct with your decision to defend your rights as a black business leader, as well as the rights of the Moti Group of Companies as a successful black-owned business,” said Popcru president, Zizamele Cebakhulu-Makhaza in a letter.

Cebakhulu-Makhaza said the union represented nearly 200 000 police officials, traffic officers, and correctional officers nationwide – and were not afraid to back the Moti Group of Companies on the ongoing challenges.

“Our purpose is to advocate for the rights of our members, the working class, and for the rule of law in the interests of the advancement of our society. As such, we believe that all cases of theft must be treated as theft. Criminals cannot be allowed to manipulate the media or the criminal justice system to avoid accountability for their crimes,” reads the letter.

