Popular Limpopo musician Shebeshxt arrested for attempted murder

Police in Limpopo have arrested a well-known musician during an intelligence-driven operation on Wednesday morning in the upscale suburb of Bendor, outside of Polokwane.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba, the name of the musician has not been disclosed, but he is believed to be Lehlogonolo Chauke, popularly known as Shebeshxt.

The arrest was made during a joint operation between the provincial investigation unit and the provincial tracking team, following a warrant issued in connection with two counts of attempted murder registered at Westernburg SAPS (South African Police Service).

Arrest warrant

“The arrest is related to an incident that happened early on Sunday, October 19, 2025, along Witklip Street in Ladanna, outside of Polokwane.

“It is alleged that the suspect got into a fight with another driver and fired multiple shots at another vehicle, injuring a 34-year-old man who was taken to the hospital with serious injuries,” Ledwaba said.

The case was first opened at Westernburg SAPS before being moved to the provincial investigation unit for additional investigation, Ledwaba continued.

After detectives secured an arrest warrant on Tuesday, Shebeshxt was apprehended the following day.

“During the operation, police also seized the suspect’s vehicles for forensic analysis as part of ongoing investigations,” added Ledwaba.

Limpopo provincial commissioner of police, Lt-Gen Thembi Hadebe, commended the investigation and operational teams for their swift and coordinated response.

“We are addressing this matter with utmost seriousness, and we have appointed a dedicated team to thoroughly investigate every aspect,” Hadebe stated.

“The South African Police Service reiterates that no one is above the law, regardless of their social standing.”

Court appearance on Thursday

Shebeshxt is expected to appear before the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of attempted murder.

On October 26, Sunday World first reported the story after learning that Shebeshxt’s lawyers had turned him over to the police.

However, shortly after his detention in police holding cells, a group of detectives from the provincial police headquarters arrived and freed the artist.

“They took the docket from the Westenburg police station and said the matter is being investigated by the murder and robbery unit, and that they would obtain a statement from the musician and the victim once investigations have been completed,” the Sunday World informant said at the time.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content