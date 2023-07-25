Port Shepstone taxi rank shootout claims four lives, scores injured

Four people have been killed in a shootout at a taxi rank in Port Shepstone, KwaZulu-Natal on Tuesday.

Emergency services said in a statement that when they arrived at the scene, they noticed that multiple people had been shot.

One person sustained critical gunshot wounds, three were seriously injured and two more people escaped with minor injuries.

“Sadly, four people sustained fatal injuries and succumbed to their injuries before the emergency services arrived,” according to the statement.

The injured people were treated on the scene before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.

The circumstances behind the shooting are unknown and the police are investigating.

Sunday World reported in March that the ongoing shootings in KwaZulu-Natal have been classified as crimes resulting from disputes in the taxi industry.

This after the murders of two people at Springfield Park and another shooting incident in Tongaat where five people were murdered and two others injured.

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said at the time that the shootings, especially those in Berea and Tongaat, were suspected to be related to taxi violence.

This because taxi owners were targeted on both incidents.

“The shooting in Springfield is believed to be drugs and gang-related. The victim who was shot was a known drug lord and gang leader in Chatsworth,” said Netshiunda.

He added that police investigations are under way and no one had been arrested.

This is a developing story…

