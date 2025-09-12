‘Portfolio committee slept at wheel as Gayton McKenzie made dodgy appointments’

Ismail Mahomed, the director at the Centre for Creative Arts at the University of KwaZulu-Natal, has accused parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Sports, Arts and Culture of “sleeping on the job”.

Mahomed’s criticism follows the portfolio committee’s meeting held on Friday, September 5, where the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture (DSAC) admitted that the Mzansi Golden Economy (MGE) process was riddled with flaws.

McKenzie bypassed processes

During the meeting, parliament heard that DSAC Minister Gayton McKenzie bypassed a transparent process. He instead handpicked active politicians as adjudicators of the MGE. At least three of these politicians were from McKenzie’s Patriotic Alliance (PA).

DSAC further conceded that no vetting had been done on the adjudication panel. And ultimately it apologised, promising to do better in the future.

Mahomed wasted no time in calling out the committee. In a Facebook post, he wrote:

“It is very interesting that the Portfolio Committee on Sport, Arts and Culture is now raising objections to the process by which Minister Gayton Mckenzie appointed DSAC entity councils.

“When I had formerly written to the committee to raise concerns, they indicated that they were satisfied with the responses provided by the DSAC. Certainly, now it’s showing how the committee itself did not do due diligence when it received a formal written complaint.

Dereliction of duties

“This is a case of dereliction of responsibility by the committee itself. I hope that the Chairperson of the Committee, Honourable Joe McGluwa, will acknowledge the committee’s own failure and waste of taxpayer’s money.”

Responding to the criticism, McGluwa said the committee was satisfied with DSAC’s responses at the time.

“The engagement with both DSAC and the ministry of government entities (MGE) was prompted by complaints and a march from sector representatives.

“The complaints centred on fund allocation. And for the first time, sector representatives were able to attend parliament. [They were able] to interrogate issues in the presence of all stakeholders, particularly DSAC. The committee was satisfied with DSAC’s responses at the time. And it utilised the opportunity to ask questions while board members were present.”

McGluwa also revealed that minister McKenzie had tried to halt the meeting. But the committee insisted that it goes ahead.

Committee chair explains

“Although both the department and the executive felt we overstepped and/or overreached our oversight role, the committee insisted on proceeding with the meeting. Despite the minister’s request to the speaker to halt this meeting. We, the committee, spent approximately R60,000 from our budget to facilitate the delegation’s participation. This includes flights and accommodation in Cape Town.

“We appreciate the criticism that sometimes implies we do little or nothing. However, we’d like to extend special thanks to MGE’s concerned creative practitioners who recognise our efforts and hold a contrary view.”

Mahomed, however, was unmoved. He again accused the committee of negligence.

“If the committee had done due diligence when written complaints were first lodged with the portfolio committee, it could have averted a march by artists, R60, 000 expenditure by the committee and the current blunder with MGE funding. This is a clear case of politicians trying to score points and using artists as fodder.”

McGluwa hit back: “Thank you for sharing your perspective. While it’s easy to critique with hindsight, the committee acted on the issues as they unfolded. It prioritised engagement and oversight. Our goal is to support the sector and ensure effective governance, not to score points.

“We value the input of stakeholders like yourself. And we will continue to strive for improvement in our processes.”

Visit the SW YouTube Channel for our video content