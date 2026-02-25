Possible product recall on sanitary pad brands

There is a looming product recall as the National Consumer Commission launches investigation into major sanitary pad brands.

The probe follows the release of a study by the University of the Free State titled “The Presence of Endocrine Disrupting Chemicals in Sanitary Pads: A Study Done in South Africa”.

The research found that certain sanitary products may contain endocrine-disrupting chemicals (EDCs), including parabens, phthalates and bisphenols.

Health risks

According to existing scientific literature, these substances have been linked to health risks such as hormonal imbalances, infertility, endometriosis and certain cancers.

As part of the investigation, the commission will require the companies to conduct further testing on the affected products or provide recent laboratory results specifically testing for endocrine-disrupting chemicals. These findings will be evaluated to determine whether a product recall under Section 60 of the Consumer Protection Act (CPA) is warranted.

Acting commissioner Hardin Ratshisusu said the matter has been prioritised due to its potential public health impact.

“The findings of the study raise serious concerns affecting women and girls that warrant an investigation, making this a priority investigation,” Ratshisusu said.

“The affected suppliers will be afforded an opportunity to respond to the concerns as part of the investigation before the NCC [commission] makes a determination on the matter.”

Stakeholder engagements

The commission also confirmed it will engage other regulatory authorities and stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive review of the safety concerns raised by the study.

With millions of South African women and girls relying on sanitary products each month, the commission said the findings were serious enough to require urgent regulatory scrutiny.

The commission further stated that the outcome of the investigation could have far-reaching implications for consumer safety standards and regulatory oversight within South Africa’s personal care industry.

It has been confirmed that the following companies, whose products were reportedly included in the study, are now under investigation:

Kimberly-Clark of SA (Pty) Ltd (Kotex)

Procter & Gamble (Pty) Ltd (Always)

Anna Organics

The Lion Match Company (Pty) Ltd trading as Comfitex

Here We Flo trading as Flo

Johnson & Johnson (Pty) Ltd trading as Stay Free

Premier Group of Companies trading as Lil-lets

Essity Hygiene and Health AB trading as Libresse South Africa

The commission will assess whether these suppliers are compliant with Sections 55 and 24 of the CPA, which guarantee consumers the right to goods that are reasonably suitable for their intended purpose, of good quality, in good working order and free from defects.

