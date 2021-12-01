Post Office offers international money transfer services

Johannesburg – Travel restrictions over the festive season could mean that many citizens from South Africa’s neighbouring countries are unable to go home for Christmas.

Subsequently, the South African Post Office says it cannot replace the joy of seeing loved ones. However, they can help them send their love to one another.

The Post Office offers a cost-effective, same-day money transfer service to and from Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Nigeria, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Mozambique, and eSwatini which can be used to send money home for the festive season. No bank account is required.

The transferred funds become available at the destination post office in the foreign country on the same day.

In a statement, Post Office stated that the service is offered through the Universal Post Union and managed by the International Financial System, a system application that automates the processing and management of international money orders. The system complies with exchange regulations.

According to the Post Office, the International Money Order Service is particularly cost-effective compared with other money transfer operators.

Commission on money sent to Lesotho, Zimbabwe, Botswana, Nigeria, Mauritius, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, Malawi, Mozambique, and eSwatini is as follows:

Up to – R500.00: R44.50

R500.01 – R999.99: R66.60

R1000.00 – R1999.99: R81.50

R2000.00 – R5000.00: R103.60

“Unlike other money transfer operators where both the sender and recipient are charged, the recipient is not charged when the sender uses SA Post office to remit money.

“The money can be sent from any online post office in South Africa and collected from any post office in the receiving country. The service is not available from postal agents.

“An identity document or passport, as well as proof of residence, are required to send and collect money in South Africa,” the statement read.

Also read: South African tourism industry loses over R1bn in travel bookings overnight

SA calls for the lift of travel bans with immediate effect

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author