Postponements extend Julies mom’s grief

Still waiting for justice for her son, Nathaniel Julies’s mother, Bridget Harris, relived the dreadful day when her son’s bloody clothes were handed over to her.

“The clothes were given to me in a plastic [bag]. It (the bag) dripped blood. It later started smelling. My late father went out to burn it. He found biscuits and a packet of crisps in the pockets of my son’s bloodied pants; he was in tears,” Harris said while withholding her tears outside of court.

Harris took a deep breath at the start of the interview with Sunday World, just after saying the voices of the accused “maak my siek” (make me sick).

On Monday, three former police officers accused of the murder of Harris’ son, Julies, appeared in the Johannesburg High Court sitting in Palm Ridge. for the umpteenth time. The trio stood at arms length from the mother still mourning her son’s death. She expressed satisfaction after the prosecutor, Johan Badenhorst, cited the state’s disappointment over the history of postponements affecting the matter.

Defence lawyer’s illness causes delays

Former Eldorado Park police officers, Constable Caylene Whiteboy, Sergeant Simon Ndyalvane and Detective-Sergeant Voster Netshiongolo, are accused of killing Julies. He was 16 years old at the time, and lived with Down syndrome.

The three, who have since been dismissed from the police, have been the accused in the murder trial since 2020.

Judge Cassim Moosa gave Badenhorst’s raised concern the nod.

“We have all promised that by the end of this term, this will be finalised,” said Moosa.

While the defence for Whiteboy and Voster Netshiongolo were present, Ndyalvane’s lawyer Thabo Moepo did not appear in court. In a WhatsApp message prosecutor Badenhorst read in court, Moepo cited ill health and the need to see a doctor. He requested a month’s postponement to attend to his health challenges.

Badenhorst, however, questioned the sincerity of Moepo’s request, saying the attorney had cited illness from the last court date for the matter.

Judge orders appearance with sick note

“If he is so sick, why has he not seen a specialist yet,” he asked.

Judge Moosa postponed the matter to Wednesday and requested that Moepo come to court with a medical note.

Solomon Tshivhase, who represents Whiteboy, complained that his client had been to court on several occasions without significant progress on the matter.

