Potch husband, wife arrested for ‘dealing in dagga’

Potchefstroom police have arrested a husband and wife team on suspicion of drug trafficking.

Local police spokesperson Adele Myburgh said police raided a small holding in Wilgeboom, Potchefstroom.

During the search, they found numerous bullets and a hydroponic dagga lab complete with harvested dagga and dagga cigarettes.

She said police are yet to determine the value of the seizure but the investigation is underway.

The 38-year-old and 36-year-old will appear in the Potchefstroom Magistrate’s Court on Monday March 10 for unlawful possession of ammunition as well as cultivating and dealing in dagga. Acting provincial police commissioner Major General Patrick Asaneng congratulated the team for the success. He added that this will send out a strong message that crime does not pay.

He said police will continue to work hard to curb drug peddling and rid communities of drugs.

Three men have been shot dead in Amaoti, north of Durban in KwaZulu-Natal.

Reaction Unit South Africa (Rusa) was alerted to a shooting in an area locals call Nigeria on Saturday night.

Three shot dead near Durban

When guards arrived at the scene, several intoxicated people were milling about in the yard of what appeared to be a boarding house.

They were directed to a room where they located bodies of two men.

In another they found another man, already deceased.

All the victims had multiple gunshot wounds.

A woman, also intoxicated, had a gunshot wound to her finger.

She told the guards she and the two men were drinking when three armed men burst in demanding valuables.

Robbers fled with cell phones, cash

The robbers fired at them then stole their cell phones and cash.