Potholes fixed ahead of Ramaphosa’s arrival at funeral

A last-minute scramble is under way to fix the road that stretches to Scenery Park in East London in preparation of President Cyril Ramaphosa’s arrival for the mass funeral of the 21 school-going children who were killed at Enyobeni tavern a week ago.

On Monday, Ramaphosa confirmed that he would attend the mass funeral on Wednesday. The announcement brought the Buffalo City Metro to spring into action with its road contractors working through Tuesday night in an effort to fix the potholes that had been neglected for many years.

The president is scheduled to deliver the eulogy at the mass funeral. Also expected to attend the funeral are government officials including Police Minister Bheki Cele, Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Zizi Kodwa and Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane.

