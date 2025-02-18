Power cut leads to closure of Pretoria high court

The Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) says the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria will temporarily cease operations on Tuesday due to a power outage in the Tshwane CBD.

“Members of the public, court users and legal practitioners are advised that the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Pretoria, will temporarily cease operations today, Tuesday, 18 February 2025, due to a power outage in the Tshwane CBD affecting the court.

“The court’s generator is currently out of commission. Affected parties will be contacted regarding alternative arrangements for all matters scheduled on the court roll for the day. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said the OCJ.

Joburg High Court shut down due to water cuts

Similarly, last week Thursday the South Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg closed its operations due to an ongoing water shortage in the Johannesburg area.

“Members of the public, court users and legal practitioners, are advised that that the Gauteng Division of the High Court, Johannesburg, will temporarily close at 11h00 on Thursday, 13 February 2025, due to the ongoing water shortage affecting the greater Johannesburg area.

“Affected parties will be contacted regarding alternative arrangements for all matters scheduled on the court roll for the day. We apologise for any inconvenience caused,” said the OCJ last week.

