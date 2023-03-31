Power of social media results in new car for customer

The power of social media has helped Justice Mariba get justice after his car was stolen from the Hyundai dealership in Fourways.

A disgruntled Mariba, who had taken his car to the dealership for routine maintenance service, took to Twitter to share that the car was stolen under their care.

On March 17, Mariba shared his frustration as he alleged that Hyundai Fourways was adamant that according to their terms and conditions, they cannot be held liable for the loss.

This despite video footage capturing the thief driving out of the dealership with Mariba’s car.

But on Thursday, Mariba expressed his gratitude to the social media activists who helped him in the fight, stating that he has reached an agreement with the dealership and they will give him a brand new car.

“We are glad to announce that we have made a huge progress on this matter and I would like to thank each and every one of you who took a part in this, if it wasn’t for your efforts, this wouldn’t have been possible,” said Mariba.

“Hyundai has agreed to give a brand new Grand i10 as a replacement for the stolen car, the car has been ordered and should be delivered within the next couple of weeks.”

Hyundai has also made a commitment to strengthen their controls going forward, so that no one else will have to go through this again, and they furthermore apologised for the manner in which the matter was handled and committed to making sure such incidents never occur again,” he Tweeted.

The publication reached out to the principal dealer and a person who answered the call could not confirm nor deny them replacing the car. Before hanging up the call, she said they are not allowed to speak on the matter.

