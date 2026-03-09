Power outage at Pretoria high court halts operations for the day

Operations at the Pretoria High Court were suspended on Monday following a power outage affecting the court and surrounding areas.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Chief Justice, members of the public, court users and legal practitioners were informed that the court would cease operations for the day.

The statement said parties affected by the disruption would be contacted directly regarding alternative arrangements for matters that were scheduled to be heard on Monday’s court roll.

Court authorities confirmed that they were in contact with the Tshwane Municipality, with efforts currently underway to restore electricity supply to the area.

Meyiwa trial affected

The cases that have been affected include the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial that has been ongoing for approximately four years.

The outage is the latest in a series of disruptions affecting court proceedings in Gauteng.

Last week, the Alexandra Magistrates’ Court was forced to postpone the case against former Zimbabwean president’s son Bellarmine Mugabe and his co-accused Tobias Matonhodze after a power outage halted proceedings.

The case was postponed twice and is expected to resume on Wednesday. The duo was arrested and is still in police custody following the shooting that took place at the Mugabe residence in Hyde Park two weeks ago.

In the shooting, a gardener identified as Sipho Mahlangu was shot and taken to the hospital by the police.

Sunday World understands that Mahlangu had gone to the Mugabe residence to request reinstatement after allegedly being dismissed. During discussions, a fight reportedly broke out and a gun discharged, leaving him injured.

Police are still searching for the firearm allegedly used in the shooting.

