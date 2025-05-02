Power outage delays murder trial against varsity residence manager

The formal bail application of the Walter Sisulu University (WSU)’s Mthatha Campus residence manager, who allegedly shot and killed a student during a student protest last month, was postponed due to a power outage.

Suspended residence manager Manelisi Mampana, 54, appeared at the Mthatha Magistrate’s Court on Friday on charges of murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm, and possession of ammunition.

Shot and killed student Sisonke Mbolekwa

Mampana is charged with allegedly shooting and killing WSU Mthatha Campus student Sisonke Mbolekwa. He was arrested after the fatal shooting that occurred on April 15.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Eastern Cape spokesperson Luxolo Tyali confirmed the matter. He said the case was postponed to May 6 for Mampana’s bail application.

“The formal bail application did not proceed. The matter was postponed to May 6, 2025 due to the unavailability of electricity in the court building,” said Tyali.

Tyali said Mampana remains in police custody. Mampana made his first court appearance on April 22.

Mbolekwa, 24, was a WSU student registered for a Bachelor of Education degree in 2023 and 2024.

Council chair confirms deceased student’s status

The chairperson of WSU’s university council, Adv Tembeka Ngcukaitobi SC, said owing to lack of funding, Mbolekwa could not yet register for 2025. However, in March 2025 he paid the minimum initial payment with the intention to register.

Mampana also allegedly shot and injured two other students, namely, Ntando Gqetywa and Lizwa Ndzumo.

Gqetywa and Ndzumo sustained minor injuries and were taken to hospital for medical treatment. They have since been discharged from hospital.

Eastern Cape police spokesperson Brig Nobuntu Gantana, gave further details. She said a student was shot dead and another injured on the morning of Tuesday, April 15, at WSU’s Mthatha Campus.

Gantana said it is alleged that WSU Mthatha Campus students mobilised themselves on Monday night. They complained about the bad state of their residences.

Students were protesting over unkempt residences

“At about 7am early on Tuesday morning, students went to the residence manager. The manager stays within the institution with his family. The students went there to confront him about the poor state of their residences.

“It is alleged that the residence manager shot two male students. One died, and another one survived, and he was rushed to hospital for medical care. It is further reported that the students mobilised, and in the process, the residence manager’s car was set alight. His wife was hit on the head with a hard object. The family was rescued by the Mthatha Public Order Policing,” said Gantana.

Last month, the university’s council stated that it took several resolutions for immediate implementation. These were to be implemented by the executive management.

Management resolutions

Some of the resolutions include that the residence manager (Mampana) be placed on precautionary suspension. This with immediate effect, while an investigation into whether or not he is guilty of misconduct proceeds.

The council also said it resolved that WSU’s Mthatha Campus should be temporarily closed. Teaching and learning will proceed through online modes.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content