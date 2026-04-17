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Powerball results for Friday, April 17 2026

By Sunday World
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The lotto results for Friday, April 17 2026, are available.

Powerball results for Friday, April 17 2026

Powerball numbers:

17 | 26 | 39 |43 | 45 Powerball: 02


Powerball Plus numbers:

08 | 36 | 43 | 44 | 48 Powerball: 03

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Powerball winning numbers for Friday, April 10, 2026, are 17, 26, 39, 43, 45 with Powerball 02.
  • Powerball Plus winning numbers are 08, 36, 43, 44, 48 with Powerball 03.
  • The draw results are officially announced for both Powerball and Powerball Plus games.
  • Players can verify their tickets against these numbers to check for winnings.
  • Additional related video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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