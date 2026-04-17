Powerball results for Friday, April 17 2026
Powerball numbers:
17 | 26 | 39 |43 | 45 Powerball: 02
Powerball Plus numbers:
08 | 36 | 43 | 44 | 48 Powerball: 03
- Powerball winning numbers for Friday, April 10, 2026, are 17, 26, 39, 43, 45 with Powerball 02.
- Powerball Plus winning numbers are 08, 36, 43, 44, 48 with Powerball 03.
- The draw results are officially announced for both Powerball and Powerball Plus games.
- Players can verify their tickets against these numbers to check for winnings.
- Additional related video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.