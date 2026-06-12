Powerball results for Friday, June 12 2026
Powerball numbers:
07| 23 | 27 |30| 45 Powerball: 06
Powerball Xtra numbers:
03 | 09 | 32 | 42 | 46 Powerball: 01
- Powerball winning numbers for Friday, June 12, 2026 are: 07, 23, 27, 30, 45 with Powerball 06.
- Powerball Xtra numbers are: 03, 09, 32, 42, 46 with Powerball 01.
- The draw took place on June 12, 2026.
- Results can be used to check lottery tickets from the specified date.
- Additional video content is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Powerball numbers:
07| 23 | 27 |30| 45 Powerball: 06
Powerball Xtra numbers:
03 | 09 | 32 | 42 | 46 Powerball: 01