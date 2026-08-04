News

Powerball results for Tuesday, August 4 2026

By Lufuno Mutele
Preferred Source Add as Preferred Source on Google Follow Google News Follow on Google News
Powerball results for Tuesday, August 4 2026 have been revealed.

Powerball results for Tuesday, August 4 2026

Powerball numbers:

16| 24 | 29 |34| 38  Powerball: 15

Powerball Xtra numbers:

05 | 20 | 21 | 36 | 44 Powerball: 13

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Powerball winning numbers for August 4, 2026: 16, 24, 29, 34, 38; Powerball: 15
  • Powerball Xtra numbers for the same date: 05, 20, 21, 36, 44; Powerball: 13
  • Results announced for Tuesday's Powerball and Powerball Xtra draws
  • Players can verify numbers for prize claims
  • Additional video content available on the SW YouTube Channel
🎧 Listen to this article

Powerball numbers:

16| 24 | 29 |34| 38  Powerball: 15

Powerball Xtra numbers:

05 | 20 | 21 | 36 | 44 Powerball: 13

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.