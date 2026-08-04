Powerball results for Tuesday, August 4 2026
Powerball numbers:
16| 24 | 29 |34| 38 Powerball: 15
Powerball Xtra numbers:
05 | 20 | 21 | 36 | 44 Powerball: 13
- Powerball winning numbers for August 4, 2026: 16, 24, 29, 34, 38; Powerball: 15
- Powerball Xtra numbers for the same date: 05, 20, 21, 36, 44; Powerball: 13
- Results announced for Tuesday's Powerball and Powerball Xtra draws
- Players can verify numbers for prize claims
- Additional video content available on the SW YouTube Channel
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Powerball numbers:
16| 24 | 29 |34| 38 Powerball: 15
Powerball Xtra numbers:
05 | 20 | 21 | 36 | 44 Powerball: 13