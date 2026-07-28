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Powerball results for Tuesday, July 28 2026

By Sunday World
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Powerball results for Tuesday, July 28 2026 have been revealed.

Powerball results for Tuesday, July 28 2026

Powerball numbers:

03| 12 | 27 |36| 47  Powerball: 15


Powerball Xtra numbers:

23 | 26 | 29 | 44 | 49 Powerball: 05

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Powerball results for Tuesday, July 28, 2026, have been announced.
  • Main winning numbers are 03, 12, 27, 36, 47, with a Powerball of 15.
  • Powerball Xtra numbers are 23, 26, 29, 44, 49, with a Powerball of 05.
  • Results available for players to check winning tickets.
  • Additional video content can be found on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Powerball numbers:

03| 12 | 27 |36| 47  Powerball: 15

Powerball Xtra numbers:

23 | 26 | 29 | 44 | 49 Powerball: 05


 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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