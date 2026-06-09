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Powerball results for Tuesday, June 9 2026

By Sunday World
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Powerball results for Tuesday, June 9 2026 have been revealed.

Powerball results for Tuesday, June 9 2026

Powerball numbers:

05 | 08 | 12 |19| 48  Powerball: 01


Powerball Xtra numbers:

19 | 32 | 40 | 45 | 48 Powerball: 11

 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

  • Powerball winning numbers for Tuesday, June 9, 2026, are 05, 08, 12, 19, 48 with the Powerball 01.
  • Powerball Xtra winning numbers are 19, 32, 40, 45, 48 with the Powerball 11.
  • The results include both standard Powerball and Powerball Xtra numbers.
  • Players can check their tickets against these numbers to see if they've won.
  • Additional video content related to the draw is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Powerball numbers:

05 | 08 | 12 |19| 48  Powerball: 01

Powerball Xtra numbers:

19 | 32 | 40 | 45 | 48 Powerball: 11


 

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content

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