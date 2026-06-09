Powerball results for Tuesday, June 9 2026
Powerball numbers:
05 | 08 | 12 |19| 48 Powerball: 01
Powerball Xtra numbers:
19 | 32 | 40 | 45 | 48 Powerball: 11
- Powerball winning numbers for Tuesday, June 9, 2026, are 05, 08, 12, 19, 48 with the Powerball 01.
- Powerball Xtra winning numbers are 19, 32, 40, 45, 48 with the Powerball 11.
- The results include both standard Powerball and Powerball Xtra numbers.
- Players can check their tickets against these numbers to see if they've won.
- Additional video content related to the draw is available on the SW YouTube Channel.
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Powerball numbers:
05 | 08 | 12 |19| 48 Powerball: 01
Powerball Xtra numbers:
19 | 32 | 40 | 45 | 48 Powerball: 11