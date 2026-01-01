Praise, controversy collide at Brian Hlongwa’s final farewell

The funeral of former Gauteng health MEC Brian Hlongwa was both a moment of remembrance and quiet controversy, as tributes celebrating his political commitment unfolded against the backdrop of unresolved corruption allegations that followed him until his death.

Hlongwa was laid to rest on Wednesday, and a service was held at the Walter Sisulu Hall in Randburg, Johannesburg.

Family members, ANC leaders and supporters gathered to honour a man they described as a lifelong patriot of the governing party.

He died more than a week ago after a brief illness.

While the service was marked by emotional praise for his role in the liberation movement and post-apartheid governance, his legal troubles were not absent from the proceedings.

Addressing mourners, Hlongwa’s brother, Dr Vusi Hlongwa, spoke candidly about the impact of the allegations on the family and revealed that the former MEC had spent his remaining resources preparing for a court battle.

Corruption charges

At the time of his death, Hlongwa was facing serious corruption charges tied to a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) report.

The SIU alleged that he, his wife Joeline Davids-Hlongwa, and six others were involved in fraudulent and racketeering activities worth R1.2-billion between 2006 and 2010, including benefiting from tenders and contracts through 3P Consulting.

The report claimed the company funded luxury trips, spa treatments, and property purchases for Hlongwa. He consistently denied all wrongdoing.

Hlongwa and his co-accused were set to appear in court for trial under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act in April 2026.

“He was determined to clear his name,” Dr Hlongwa said, adding that his brother believed he had been unfairly targeted.

“People attacked him without knowing the facts. He was ready to defend himself and used everything he had to prepare for that defence.”

Dr Hlongwa also painted a picture of a man deeply loyal to the ANC, particularly during election periods.

He said his brother actively encouraged family members to support the party and never wavered in his political allegiance, even during the most difficult moments of his life.

Hlongwa rose through the ranks of the ANC Youth League and later held several senior positions, including serving as a member of the Gauteng legislature, the ANC’s chief whip in the province, a City of Johannesburg member of the mayoral committee, and Gauteng MEC for health.

He stepped down as chief whip in 2018 following corruption allegations linked to his time in the health department.

Contribution to the struggle

Despite these issues, Paul Mashatile, the ANC’s deputy president, focused his eulogy exclusively on Hlongwa’s contribution to the movement.

Mashatile described him as a disciplined activist shaped by the 1976 generation and the United Democratic Front and praised his role in political education and leadership development within the ANC.

Mashatile highlighted Hlongwa’s work at the OR Tambo School of Leadership and portrayed him as a thinker who believed liberation required both political power and an educated cadre base.

He made no direct reference to the corruption allegations, instead urging ANC members to honour Hlongwa by recommitting to ethical leadership and service to the people.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content