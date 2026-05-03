Praise for brave cop who retrieved human remains from crocodile’s gut

Acting national police commissioner Lt-Gen Puleng Dimpane has praised the bravery and selflessness displayed by a South African Police Service captain who extraordinary courage in a highly dangerous situation during a police search for a missing person believed to have been swallowed by a crocodile.

In a highly dangerous and complex operation along the Komati River, Cpt Johan “Pottie” Potgieter was lowered from a SANParks helicopter into a crocodile-infested river, where he courageously secured a crocodile using a rope under extremely dangerous conditions.

The animal which was already euthanised was then safely lifted and relocated, enabling the police and other experts to recover the remains of a suspected missing person.

Body parts in crocodile’s intestines

The discovery of the remains means that the police have now taken the body parts found in the intestines of the crocodile for DNA analysis to confirm the identity of the deceased.

Dimpane said Potgieter’s actions are an example of the highest standards of service and dedication.

“Cpt Potgieter’s willingness to place his own life at risk, going far beyond the call of duty, reflects the unwavering commitment of SAPS members to serve and protect, even in the face of danger that could have cost him his life”, said Lt-Gen Dimpane.