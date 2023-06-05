Prasa disturbed by horrific bus accident in Eastern Cape

The Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) is saddened by the horrific accident that claimed more than 10 lives in Eastern Cape on Sunday.

The head-on collision between a minibus taxi and City to City occurred on the R61 between Flagstaff and Lusikisiki and claimed at least 11 lives including two children.

All the victims were declared dead on the scene of the accident.

City to City is South African intercity bus services owned by Autopax, which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Prasa.

“We are deeply saddened by the number of fatalities in this accident. Autopax takes safety seriously and will participate fully in investigations to establish the cause of the accident,” said Autopax CEO Niel Roesch.

“Our thoughts and sympathies are with the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.”

The Eastern Cape department of transport confirmed the accident and said the details surrounding the collision and its cause remain sketchy.

Unathi Binqose, spokesperson for the department, said 14 passengers sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital.

Binqose added that of the 14 patients, six were critically injured, while the taxi driver sustained minor injuries.

He noted that details surrounding the accident will form part of police investigations.

Meanwhile, traffic was heavily affected on the R28 in Mohlakeng, west of Johannesburg on Monday morning following a crash involving a taxi and a bus.

The incident is said to have occurred at about 5am and no injuries were reported.

